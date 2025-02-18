Search icon
Updated 15:59 IST, February 18th 2025

BREAKING: Putin Ready For Talks With Zelenskyy ‘If Necessary’, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to talk with Ukraine President Zelenskyy ‘if necessary’, said Kremlin spokesperson on Tuesday.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Image: AP

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to talk with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ‘if necessary’, said Kremlin spokesperson on Tuesday. 

“Putin himself said that he would be ready to negotiate with Zelenskyy if necessary, but the legal basis of agreements needs discussion considering the reality that Zelenskyy’s legitimacy can be questioned," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Ready To Negotiate With Zelenskyy, says Kremlin

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow and Washington will from now on focus on peace.  

"They send a powerful message that from now on we will try to solve problems through dialogue. And from now on we will talk about peace, not war," Kremlin spokesperson Peskov was quoted as saying by news agency TASS. 

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said that if US President Donald Trump can "truly convince" President Vladimir Putin to stop the aggression against Ukraine, will be a "great news."

French president further emphasised that if this happens, then Ukrainians alone can lead the discussions for "solid and lasting peace."

 "I just spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa. If President @realDonaldTrump can truly convince President Putin to stop the aggression against Ukraine, that is great news. Then, it will be the Ukrainians alone who can drive the discussions for a solid and lasting peace. We will help them in this endeavor," Macron said. 

 

Published 15:46 IST, February 18th 2025

