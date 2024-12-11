Published 09:32 IST, December 11th 2024
BREAKING: S Korea's Ex-Defence Chief Tries to Kill Self After Being Arrested Over Martial Law Case
An official says former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun attempted to kill himself at a detention centre in Seoul
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ex-defence chief in South Korea tried to kill himself after being arrested over martial law case | Image: AP
Seoul: An official says former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun attempted to kill himself but failed to do so.
Shin Yong Hae, commissioner general of of the Korea Correctional Service, told lawmakers Wednesday that Kim tried to kill himself at a detention centre in Seoul. He says his suicide attempt failed and he is in a stable condition now.
Kim was arrested earlier Wednesday after a Seoul court approved a warrant for him on allegations of playing a key role in a rebellion and committing abuse of power. Kim became the first person arrested over the Dec. 3 martial law decree.
