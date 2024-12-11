Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • BREAKING: S Korea's Ex-Defence Chief Tries to Kill Self After Being Arrested Over Martial Law Case

Published 09:32 IST, December 11th 2024

BREAKING: S Korea's Ex-Defence Chief Tries to Kill Self After Being Arrested Over Martial Law Case

An official says former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun attempted to kill himself at a detention centre in Seoul

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ex-defence chief in South Korea tried to kill himself after being arrested over martial law case | Image: AP

Seoul: An official says former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun attempted to kill himself but failed to do so.

Shin Yong Hae, commissioner general of of the Korea Correctional Service, told lawmakers Wednesday that Kim tried to kill himself at a detention centre in Seoul. He says his suicide attempt failed and he is in a stable condition now.

Kim was arrested earlier Wednesday after a Seoul court approved a warrant for him on allegations of playing a key role in a rebellion and committing abuse of power. Kim became the first person arrested over the Dec. 3 martial law decree. 

Updated 09:35 IST, December 11th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.