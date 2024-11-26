BREAKING: Strong 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Japan’s Ishikawa

New Delhi: A powerful earthquake hit Japan’s north-central Noto region on Tuesday evening, just months after the area was devastated by a deadly quake earlier this year. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the western coast of the Noto Peninsula at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake's magnitude was 6.1. Authorities confirmed there was no tsunami threat. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage (at the time of filing the article).

The Noto region is still recovering from a devastating earthquake that struck on January 1, 2024, killing over 370 people and causing massive damage to roads and infrastructure.

NHK television reported that no abnormalities were detected at the nuclear power plants on the northern tip of the Noto Peninsula. Minor damage was reported at two idled reactors at the Shika Nuclear Power Plant, but there was no radiation leak.