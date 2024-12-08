Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Rumours Float About Assad's Whereabouts As He Flees Damascus, Rebels Take Control

Published 11:48 IST, December 8th 2024

Rumours Float About Assad's Whereabouts As He Flees Damascus, Rebels Take Control

As per unconfirmed reports, the plane of Bashar Al-Assad, Syria's President who fled the country has been shot down. Here's what we know so far...

Reported by: Digital Desk
Assad's Plane Shot Down: Unconfirmed Report | Image: AP

Damascus: Amidst the civil war in Syria, the opposition forces have taken over the major cities of the country including Aleppo, Hama, Daraa, Homs and now Damascus. As rebels take control of the Syrian capital, there were reports of President Bashar Al-Assad's fleeing the country. In a major update amid the ongoing Syria Civil War, unconfirmed reports suggest that the plane of Syria President Bashar Al-Assad in which he fled from Damascus, has been shot down. However, no news agency, the government or opposition forces has confirmed this report.

Syrian President Assad's Plan Shot Down Amid Civil War: Unconfirmed Reports

As the opposition forces took over Damascus and ‘freed' the capital of Syria from Bashar Al-Assad's rule, reports suggested that Assad took a plane from the Damascus International Airport and fled to an undisclosed destination. As per latest unconfirmed reports, Assad's plane has been shot down. According to the unconfirmed information being circulated on social media, there was a sudden descent of the plane that was reportedly carrying Assad after it disappeared from radar and dropped suddenly from an altitude of over 3,650 meters to 1,070 meters in a few minutes, just outside Lebanese airspace north of Akkar.

The unconfirmed report further said that the 3D flight radar data of the plane suspected of carrying Bashar al-Assad indicates that it crashed. The Syrian Air IL-76 aircraft’s altitude dropped suddenly, and it seems it was shot down.

‘President Bashar Assad Overthrown’: Syrian State TV Issues Video Statement

Syrian state TV has aired a video statement by a group of men saying that President Bashar Assad was overthrown and all prisoners have been set free. The man who read a statement said the Operations Room to Conquer Damascus is calling on all opposition fighters and citizens to preserve state institutions of “the free Syrian state.” “Long live the free Syrian state that is to all Syrians and all” their sects and ethnic groups, they said.

Where is Bashar Al-Assad?

Bashar Al-Assad, the President of Syria boarded a plane from the Damascus International Airport and left for an unknown destination. Reports suggested that in the wake of a deepening power crisis in the war-ton country, Bashar Al-Assad fled to Russia, however, this remains unconfirmed, with no statement from the Syrian government. The Opposition forces have announced a $10 million reward for anyone who helps capture Bashar al-Assad. On the other hand, the Syrian Prime Minister has also agreed on carrying out a government handover process.

Syrian PM Ready for Govt Handover

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said in a video statement that the government is ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition and hand over its functions to a transitional government. “I am in my house and I have not left, and this is because of my belonging to this country,” Jalili said. He said he would go to his office to continue work in the morning and called on Syrian citizens not to deface public property.

Who Are the Rebels, What's Happening in Russia?

This is the first time that opposition forces have reached the outskirts of the Syrian capital since 2018, when the country’s troops recaptured the area following a years-long siege. The approaching fighters are led by the most powerful insurgent group in Syria, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, along with an umbrella group of Turkish-backed Syrian militias called the Syrian National Army. Both have been entrenched in the northwest. They launched the shock offensive on Nov. 27 with gunmen capturing Aleppo, Syria’s largest city, and the central city of Hama, the fourth largest.

The HTS has its origins in al-Qaida and is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the United Nations. But the group said in recent years it cut ties with al-Qaida, and experts say HTS has sought to remake itself in recent years by focusing on promoting civilian government in their territory as well as military action. HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani told CNN in an exclusive interview Thursday from Syria that the aim of the offensive is to overthrow Assad’s government.

The rebels who have retained control of Idlib since 2020, advanced eastward toward Aleppo in what came as a "surprise attack" for many, on Nov 27. Two days later, the insurgents gained control of Aleppo, forcing the military to announce a “temporary withdrawal”. On Nov 28, the Syrian military confirmed the deaths of dozens of soldiers in the fighting. After reigniting the conflict which laid dormant for years, the militants, on Dec 1 reportedly turned their approach southward and attempted to seize control of Hama, a city south of Aleppo. On Dec 5, the rebels declared their victory over Hama.

A few hours before capturing Damascus, opposition forces seized the central city of Homs, Syria’s third largest, as government forces abandoned it. The city holds the significance of a strategic location as it stands at an important intersection between Damascus, the capital, and Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus — the Syrian leader’s base of support and home to a Russian strategic naval base.

(The report of Bashar Al-Assad's plane being shot down is unconfirmed.)

(Inputs from AP)

Updated 12:09 IST, December 8th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.