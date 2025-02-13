Search icon
  • Taiwan Explosion: 1 Killed, 10 Injured After Blast at Departmental Store; Death Toll Likely to Increase

Published 11:02 IST, February 13th 2025

Taiwan Explosion: 1 Killed, 10 Injured After Blast at Departmental Store; Death Toll Likely to Increase

An explosion has taken place in a departmental store in Taiwan; the blast has killed one person, injured 10 others and the toll is likely to increase.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Taiwan Explosion - Representative Image | Image: AP

Taipei: An explosion at a department store in Taiwan on Thursday killed one person and left 10 others hospitalised, fire authorities said. The death toll is likely to increase…

Taiwan Explosion: 1 Killed, 10 Injured in Blast at Departmental Store

The blast occurred at the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city. Among the 10 people who were hospitalised, four had no vital signs, authorities said. 

The death toll, which currently stands at one, is likely to go up.

(This is a breaking story, further details are awaited.)

Updated 11:02 IST, February 13th 2025

