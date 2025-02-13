Taiwan Explosion: 1 Killed, 10 Injured After Blast at Departmental Store; Death Toll Likely to Increase

Taipei: An explosion at a department store in Taiwan on Thursday killed one person and left 10 others hospitalised, fire authorities said. The death toll is likely to increase…

Taiwan Explosion: 1 Killed, 10 Injured in Blast at Departmental Store

The blast occurred at the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city. Among the 10 people who were hospitalised, four had no vital signs, authorities said.

The death toll, which currently stands at one, is likely to go up.