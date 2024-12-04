UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Shot Dead Outside NYC Hotel

New Delhi, India: Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth’s insurance unit, was shot dead outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning. According to reports from the New York Post and Bloomberg, citing police sources, Thompson was struck in the chest by a gunman in what authorities are calling a targeted attack.

The incident reportedly occurred outside the Hilton hotel, located at 1335 6th Avenue in the Midtown North Precinct. Emergency responders reportedly rushed Thompson to Mount Sinai West Hospital, less than a mile away, but he was later pronounced dead.

"We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today," said UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty, following the cancellation of an investor event that had just begun in Manhattan.

The New York Police Department’s deputy commissioner confirmed that the victim was shot in front of the hotel.

Thompson, 56, had been serving as CEO of UnitedHealthcare since April 2021, after joining the company in 2004. Over the years, he worked in several roles within the organization, which is a unit of UnitedHealth Group.