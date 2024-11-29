British Conservative MP Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh, Arrest Of Chinmoy Das

London: British Conservative MP Bob Blackman has strongly raised the issue of atrocities against Hindus and the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, as attacks on minorities continue in Bangladesh under Muhammad Yunus.

Bob Blackman, the British Conservative MP from Harrow East, said, “Today, I condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and the imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das.”

“I am also concerned by the attempt in their High Court to rule that #ISKCON should be banned from the country, Bob Blackman said.

“Freedom of religion must be preserved globally,” the Conservative MP added.

His support for the Hindu community has come a day after African-American singer also raised her voice in support of the Hindu community.

Actress and singer Mary Millben raised her voice against the imprisonment of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus saying the issue needs to be addressed by the world leaders.