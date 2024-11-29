Search icon
  • British Conservative MP Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh, Arrest Of Chinmoy Das

Published 00:33 IST, November 29th 2024

British Conservative MP Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh, Arrest Of Chinmoy Das

Bob Blackman, the British Conservative MP from Harrow East, raised the issue of atrocities against Hindus and the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
British conservative MP Bob Blackman | Image: Bob Blackman

London: British Conservative MP Bob Blackman has strongly raised the issue of atrocities against Hindus and the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, as attacks on minorities continue in Bangladesh under Muhammad Yunus.

Bob Blackman, the British Conservative MP from Harrow East, said, “Today, I condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and the imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das.”

“I am also concerned by the attempt in their High Court to rule that #ISKCON should be banned from the country, Bob Blackman said.

“Freedom of religion must be preserved globally,” the Conservative MP added.

His support for the Hindu community has come a day after African-American singer also raised her voice in support of the Hindu community.

Actress and singer Mary Millben raised her voice against the imprisonment of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus saying the issue needs to be addressed by the world leaders.

"The imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus and other minorities by extremists in Bangladesh must be addressed now by world leaders. We must preserve religious freedom, and the safety of all people of faith globally," Mary Millben said on Wednesday.

Updated 00:33 IST, November 29th 2024

