An inquiry into the actions of British Special Forces in Afghanistan has uncovered troubling allegations of extrajudicial killings and attempts to cover up unlawful conduct. Testimonies and documents released on Wednesday revealed misconduct by the Special Air Service (SAS) during operations conducted between 2010 and 2013.

One former officer described the SAS as having "a golden pass allowing them to get away with murder," underscoring the seriousness of the allegations. The Afghanistan Inquiry, commissioned by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) in 2022, is focused on alleged war crimes committed by British armed forces, particularly during night-time raids known as "deliberate detention operations."

British forces killed unarmed children?

Testimonies from seven members of the UK Special Forces (UKSF), provided under strict security, alleged the killing of unarmed Afghans, including minors. A soldier identified as N1799 claimed, "all fighting-age males were killed on target regardless of the threat they posed." He also recounted detainees being executed inside compounds, sometimes with methods such as shooting victims through a pillow placed over their heads.

Some victims of these killings were reportedly under the age of 16, adding to the gravity of the accusations.

Evidence of Cover-Ups

The inquiry revealed multiple attempts to mask unlawful killings. Witnesses testified about staged photos designed to suggest that unarmed individuals killed during raids were combatants. In some cases, soldiers were reportedly instructed to order detainees to retrieve weapons before shooting them, creating a false justification for the killings.

An email from February 2011 showed an officer raising concerns that SAS troops might be fabricating scenarios to legitimize their actions. Another officer, N2107, described the SAS and "murder" as "regular bedfellows." Despite these concerns, he admitted he failed to escalate them, calling it a "massive failure of leadership."

Support staff who questioned the credibility of SAS reports were reportedly reprimanded, with one officer saying there was a "casual disregard for life" among the SAS. A senior officer testified that the regiment operated with near-total impunity, prioritizing "kill counts" over lawful conduct.

Fears of Speaking Out

Several witnesses expressed fears about coming forward, citing potential risks to their safety. One soldier, N1799, requested the removal of MoD representatives from the inquiry room before giving his testimony, admitting he felt "a bit sick" about the situation.

Political and Legal Implications

The allegations against UKSF echo similar accusations made against US special operations forces during the Afghan conflict. While British military police previously investigated war crime allegations involving the SAS, those investigations concluded without sufficient evidence for prosecution.

The MoD has declined to comment further, stating it is "appropriate to await the outcome" of the inquiry.

The revelations have drawn attention to the need for accountability and transparency in military operations, with critics emphasizing the importance of safeguarding human rights, even in conflict zones.