Published 08:34 IST, January 16th 2025

California Wildfire Updates: Eaton Fire Is 45% Contained As Wind Slows Down

Eaton wildfire contracts up to 45 percent as wind slows down in Los Angeles.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Los Angeles, California | Image: AP

Los Angeles: Eaton wildfire contracts up to 45 percent as wind slows down in Los Angeles. The wildfire, which has scorched over 14,000 acres, has been one of the most destructive in Southern California's history.     

The containment efforts were initially hampered by the high winds, which reached gusts of up to 100 mph, making firefighting efforts extremely challenging.

However, with the winds slowing down, firefighters have been able to make substantial progress. As of January 15, 2025, the Eaton fire is now 45 percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). Despite this progress, officials warn that the fire risks remain high, and residents are urged to stay vigilant.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area, indicating that conditions are still ripe for wildfires. "We're not out of the woods yet," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone. "The winds have calmed down, but we could still see another flare-up."

Governor Gavin Newsom has assured that the state is working closely with federal agencies to expedite debris removal and support recovery efforts in the affected areas. "Our hearts go out to all those affected by these devastating fires," Newsom said in a statement.

As firefighters continue their battle against the flames, the community remains on high alert, hoping for a swift end to this disaster.

 

Updated 08:34 IST, January 16th 2025

