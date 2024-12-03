Search icon
  'Canada Can be 51st US State If...': Trump's Sharp Dig at Trudeau Amid Tariff Threat

Published 09:10 IST, December 3rd 2024

The two leaders met last week at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to discuss bilateral issues including immigration and taxes.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau | Image: AP

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump made a surprising suggestion to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following a tariff threat related to trade and immigration issues in the US, as per media reports.

Trump vowed to impose a sweeping 25 per cent tariff on Canada and Mexico if they fail to address drug trafficking and immigration flow that is causing harm to the US economy.

However, during the meeting, Trudeau raised concerns over this decision, citing the worse impact on Canada's economy, to which Trump responded by saying: So, your country can’t survive unless it’s ripping off the US to the tune of $100 billion?

Furthermore, Trump suggested that if Canada couldn't meet his demands without harming US interests, perhaps it should consider becoming a state — or two.  He even joked that Trudeau could become a governor, according to Fox News sources.

Despite this, Trump stayed serious about his stance on imposing tariffs on Canada, emphasising that significant changes in trade and immigration must occur by January 20, the day he assumes office.

The three-hour meeting reportedly covered a wide range of issues, with Canadian officials describing it as "very friendly and very positive." Meanwhile, Trump also described the meeting as "very productive," with new details emerging about the candid and direct conversation between the two leaders.

Trade issues, border security, and tariffs were the primary topics of discussion before the formal dinner service.

