Canada Revamps Express Entry: How New Rules Will Affect Indians

Ottawa: Indian professionals aiming to migrate to Canada for improved job prospects may encounter new hurdles following the Canadian government's announcement of major updates to its Express Entry immigration system. The changes affect the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), which determines candidates' eligibility for permanent immigration programs.

According to a recent release from the Canadian government, starting in the spring of 2025, candidates will no longer earn additional points for having a job offer.

Government Takes Action to Prevent Immigration Fraud

The Canadian government has introduced a temporary measure aimed at addressing fraudulent immigration practices, specifically targeting the illegal buying and selling of labour market impact assessments. This move is designed to remove the incentive for individuals to manipulate the system in order to improve their chances of being selected for permanent residency.

"We are taking significant steps to combat fraud while continuing to attract the skilled talent that our economy requires," said Marc Miller, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship.

"Immigration has always been a vital part of Canada’s success, and we remain dedicated to welcoming the brightest and most talented individuals, ensuring they have access to quality jobs, housing, and the support they need to succeed," he added.

Who Will Be Affected?

The upcoming removal of CRS points for job offers will primarily impact candidates seeking permanent residence through the Express Entry system, including those currently employed in Canada on a temporary basis.

According to the government, "Once the change is introduced, it will apply to all candidates with job offers in the pool, as well as new candidates entering the pool."

Who Will Be Exempt from the New Rules?

The new regulations will not affect candidates who have already received an invitation to apply for permanent residence (PR) with a CRS score that includes points for a job offer, under the "arranged employment" criteria.

Additionally, candidates whose PR applications are already in process with Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will be unaffected by these changes.

Canada Ends Flagpoling for Work and Study Permits

The Justin Trudeau government has announced that, effective immediately, work and study permits will no longer be granted to individuals engaging in flagpoling at a port of entry as part of its broader Border Plan.

Flagpoling refers to the practice of foreign nationals with temporary resident status in Canada leaving the country to briefly visit the United States or St. Pierre and Miquelon, only to re-enter Canada in order to access immigration services at the border.