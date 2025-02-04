Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • Canada’s Ontario Cancels Contract With Elon Musk’s Starlink In Tariff Feud

Published 00:08 IST, February 4th 2025

Canada’s Ontario Cancels Contract With Elon Musk’s Starlink In Tariff Feud

The Canadian province of Ontario announced that it was cancelling a $68.12 million contract with Elon Musk's Starlink.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ontario cancels contract with Elon Musk's Starlink | Image: Republic

Ontario: In a retaliatory move, the Canadian province of Ontario on Monday announced that it was cancelling a $68.12 million contract with Elon Musk's Starlink. 

The decision was announced by the premier of Ontario, Doug Ford after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada. 

He also stated that US companies will be banned from getting provincial contracts as Ontario won’t do business with those who are “hellbent on destroying the economy of Canada”.

“Starting today and until U.S. tariffs are removed, Ontario is banning American companies from provincial contracts. Every year, the Ontario government and its agencies spend $30 billion on procurement, alongside our $200 billion plan to build Ontario. US-based businesses will now lose out on tens of billions of dollars in new revenues. They only have President Trump to blame,” the Ontario Premier posted on X. 

“We’re going one step further. We’ll be ripping up the province’s contract with Starlink. Ontario won’t do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy,” he added. 

Trump on Saturday ordered tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the US., kicking off a trade war.
 

Updated 00:11 IST, February 4th 2025

Donald Trump

