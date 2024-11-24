Justin Trudeau Caught Dancing at Taylor Swift concert Amid Violent Riots in Montreal | WATCH

Ottawa: A video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attending the concert of pop sensation Taylor Swift in Toronto has gone viral on social media. His attendance at the concert with his family coincided with violence in Montreal leading to harsh criticism of the lead.

A user by the name truckdriverpleb shared the video and said, "Trudeau is dancing at the Taylor Swift concert while Montreal burns. Words cannot describe how much I despise this man."

In the video Trudeau can be seen dancing, drawing criticism from social media users due to violence in Montreal after a clash erupted between anti-Israel and anti-Palestine activists, which caused arrests of many and property damage.

A user said, "As predicted by everyone here, he made sure to get spotted at the Taylor Swift concert. His predictability is nauseating."

Another user said, "A 50 year old man acting like a 14 year old girl while occupying the position of PrimeMinister of Canada. Something has give."

A third user said, "Imagine thousands of homeless people are 100 to 150 metres away from where he is dancing! That's the spoiled kid who destroyed Canada for good!"

Furthermore, a user by the name DahliaKurtz also shared the video and said, "Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Taylor Swift concert — right now — while Montreal is being smashed and burned to the ground. I'd say he looks like the biggest loser in the world. But right now Canadians are the biggest losers in the world because we have him "leading" our country."

One user on X said, "I'm not Canadian so I know I have no right to criticize his politics but this guy just creeps me out."

This comes as the Canadian PM earlier urged Taylor Swift to expand her Eras Tour after she announced 14 new dates in Europe.