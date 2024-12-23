'Cancer Journey is Complex, Scary': Kate Middleton Records Heartfelt Christmas Message

Washington: Kate Middleton, a member of the British royal family, has recorded a heartfelt message for the annual Christmas carol service, reflecting on the profound connections that unite us all.

According to The Sun newspaper, Kate, who has made limited public appearances throughout 2024 after announcing earlier this year that she was undergoing chemotherapy, recorded the message for the carol service she hosts. The event will be televised in the UK on Christmas Eve, Deadline reported.

In her statement at the start of the event, she says: "Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. It's a time for presents, tinsel, and mince pies, but it's also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all."

She adds: "It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive, not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives."

Notably, in March, Kate Middleton posted a video on social media revealing she had undergone major abdominal surgery in January, which was successful. However, subsequent tests detected the presence of cancer.

On Monday, Kate shared another video message on social media, stating: "A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales. As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."

She continued: "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and unknown road ahead."

Describing her cancer journey as "complex," the Princess of Wales further remarked: "The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."