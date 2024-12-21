Caught on CCTV: Moments When Driver Ploughs Car into Crowded Christmas Market in Germany

Magdeburg: A horrific incident which unfolded on Friday evening at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, when a high speeding car rammed into a crowd of visitors, leaving at least two dead and around 60 injured. The shocking scene, captured on CCTV, leaving the festive gathering into chaos.

Authorities suspect the act may have been a deliberate attack.

The incident occurred at 7:04 PM at the Magdeburg Christmas market, located in the Old Market area near the Town Hall, close to the River Elbe. Eyewitnesses reported a dark BMW speeding into the crowd, triggering panic and destruction. Graphic video footage, too distressing to share publicly, reveals the car ploughing through the densely packed area, leaving numerous victims sprawled on the ground as bystanders scrambled for safety.

Local media described the harrowing aftermath as law enforcement and emergency services rushed to the scene. Investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the incident.

Local authorities confirmed that the driver of the BMW was arrested at the site following the crash. However, details about the driver’s identity and the motive behind the incident are still unclear. Emergency services quickly arrived on the spot and rushed the injured people to nearby hospitals for treatment.

