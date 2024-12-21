Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Caught on CCTV: Moments When Driver Ploughs Car into Crowded Christmas Market in Germany

Published 07:46 IST, December 21st 2024

Caught on CCTV: Moments When Driver Ploughs Car into Crowded Christmas Market in Germany

The shocking CCTV footage captured the moment of the crash, which left two dead and 60 injured, plunging the festive gathering into chaos.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The shocking CCTV footage captured the moment of the crash, which left two dead and 60 injured, plunging the festive gathering into chaos. | Image: X

Magdeburg: A horrific incident which unfolded on Friday evening at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, when a high speeding car rammed into a crowd of visitors, leaving at least two dead and around 60 injured. The shocking scene, captured on CCTV, leaving the festive gathering into chaos. 

Authorities suspect the act may have been a deliberate attack.

The incident occurred at 7:04 PM at the Magdeburg Christmas market, located in the Old Market area near the Town Hall, close to the River Elbe. Eyewitnesses reported a dark BMW speeding into the crowd, triggering panic and destruction. Graphic video footage, too distressing to share publicly, reveals the car ploughing through the densely packed area, leaving numerous victims sprawled on the ground as bystanders scrambled for safety.

Local media described the harrowing aftermath as law enforcement and emergency services rushed to the scene. Investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the incident.

Local authorities confirmed that the driver of the BMW was arrested at the site following the crash. However, details about the driver’s identity and the motive behind the incident are still unclear. Emergency services quickly arrived on the spot and rushed the injured people to nearby hospitals for treatment. 
 

Meanwhile, in response to the incident, the organisers of the Christmas market immediately closed the event, and they asked people to leave the city centre for safety reasons. The Christmas market, a popular attraction for both locals and tourists, has been an important part of the city's holiday festivities, but it has now been temporarily shut down following the tragedy.

Updated 10:20 IST, December 21st 2024

