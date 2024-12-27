ChatGPT Services 'Almost' Restored After Brief Outage

Popular artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT faced a significant outage on Thursday night, disrupting services for users in the United States and other regions.

Users reported glitch in both ChatGPT as well as OpenAI services.

According to Downdetector, the outage began at approximately 1:30 PM ET on December 26 (12:00 AM IST, December 27), with over 1,500 users reporting problems.

A majority of these 88 percent were linked directly to ChatGPT, while 8 percent experienced issues on the OpenAI website, and 4 percent encountered glitches via their browsers.

The outage also affected OpenAI's API service and its text-to-image platform, Sora, causing inconvenience to developers and creative professionals. The issue lasted nearly five hours, during which many users turned to social media for updates and to voice their frustrations.

OpenAI Responds