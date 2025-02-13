Chilling Audio Captures the Final Moment of OceanGate Titan Submarine Explosion Near Titanic Wreck

Nearly two years after the tragic Titan submersible implosion, which claimed the lives of five people on a deep-sea expedition to the Titanic wreck, a newly released audio recording has surfaced with an eerie sound capturing the final moment of the disaster. The 20-second audio clip has an eerie and chilling loud burst noise, believed to be the last sound heard by the Titan during its expedition at the Titanic wreck site.

Last Loud Noise Captured Before Submarine Implode

Officials said the boom was the sound of the sub imploding before reaching its destination due to water pressure at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean on June 18, 2023. The recording, released by a defense website, comes from a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recorder that was monitoring the area from the distance of 900m at the time of the incident.

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, was on a mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic when it suffered a catastrophic implosion deep in the Atlantic Ocean on June 18, 2023. The incident sparked intense scrutiny over the safety measures employed by the company and its CEO, Stockton Rush, who was among the five victims. Investigations later revealed that OceanGate had repeatedly ignored safety warnings, choosing to bypass independent safety certifications for its deep-sea vessel.

A US Coast Guard inquiry into the accident found over 100 safety concerns with the Titan, some dating as far back as 2019. These included a cracked hull, a malfunctioning thruster, and a detachable dome, which had raised red flags among engineers. Witnesses testified that profit was prioritized over safety, with Rush allegedly dismissing concerns and silencing critics who questioned the submersible’s reliability.

The Titan had been conducting annual Titanic exploration missions since 2021, offering ultra-rich adventurers a chance to witness the legendary shipwreck for $250,000 per seat. On its final voyage, it lost contact with its support vessel about two hours into the dive. A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched, involving ships, planes, and high-tech equipment, but it was soon revealed that the US Navy had detected an anomaly in its acoustic data around the same time the Titan went silent—strongly indicating an implosion or explosion.