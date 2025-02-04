China Announces Tariffs on Several US Products to Counter Trump's Trade Moves

Beijing: China has retaliated against the United States' latest tariff hike by imposing counter-duties on multiple American products and launching an investigation into tech giant Google, escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Days after Washington imposed a 10% import duty on Chinese goods, Beijing announced a 15% tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG), along with a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement cars.

China Slams US Trade Moves

In a statement, the Chinese government accused the US of violating World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, stating, “The US’s unilateral tariff increase seriously violates WTO regulations. It is not only ineffective in solving its own problems but also disrupts normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US.”

The tariffs are set to take effect in the coming days, further escalating tensions between the two economic superpowers.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation on Tuesday said it is investigating Google on suspicion of violating antitrust laws. While the announcement did not specifically mention any tariffs, the announcement came just minutes after Trump’s 10% tariffs were to take effect.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump ’s 10% tariff on Chinese imports is set to take effect on Tuesday, though he is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days.

A day after US President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on imports from China, Canada, and Mexico, Beijing warned of 'countermeasures' and hinted at challenging the decision at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). However, it also kept the door open for negotiations to avoid a full-scale trade war.

China's finance and commerce ministries issued a statement last week also, condemning the 10% tariff imposed on Chinese imports.

"The unilateral tariff increase by the United States seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization. China will file a lawsuit with the WTO for the wrong practices of the United States and will take corresponding countermeasures to firmly safeguard its own rights and interests.," the statement read.