China's Amended Visa Policies Help Fuel Surge in Cross-Border Travel

China's expanding visa-free policies and streamlined entry procedures fueled a surge in cross-border travel throughout 2024, with significant increases in entry and exit figures reported across the country.

The latest adjustment came in December, when China extended its visa-free transit policy to allow travelers from 54 other countries to stay for up to 10 days while transiting to a third destination, an increase from the previous six days. In addition, visa-free stays for tourism, business, or family visits have been doubled to 30 days for the citizens of 38 other countries.

The new visa policies have seen a surge in visitors traveling to China, with this trend being seen at various ports of entry, including on bustling cross-border rail lines and at international airports.

The China-Laos Railway -- a 1,000-kilometer rail line linking Kunming of southwest China’s Yunnan Province with the Laotian capital Vientiane -- has witnessed a dramatic rise in popularity.

As a key hub along the line, the Mohan railway port in Yunnan handled over 7,900 cross-border trains in 2024, facilitating the movement of over 301,000 passengers from 100 countries and regions. This represented a 33 percent increase in train traffic and a staggering 136 percent increase in passenger volume compared to 2023.

The railway's affordability, convenience and comfort have made it a preferred mode of transport for tourists, business travelers, and those engaging in cultural exchanges.

"This time round, we got a two-year multi-entry visa to China. But I did hear that they've recently extended the visa-free transit time for up to 10 days. I think that's a really good step forward, it's going to encourage a lot more people to come and visit, and hopefully we'll see further expansions of that policy in the future," said a tourist from the UK who was riding on the rail route.

In north China's Tianjin Municipality, the Tianjin Binhai International Airport also experienced a significant increase in passenger traffic. The airport's immigration inspection checkpoint processed over one million inbound and outbound passengers in 2024, over 35 percent up from the previous year, and handled nearly 8,000 flights - a 24 percent uptick, both marking five-year highs for the airport.

Similarly, the number of foreign nationals entering China through the Tianjin airport reached over 53,000 in the last six months of 2024, a 15 percent rise from the first half of the year, as more international tourists, business travelers, and those making visits to friends and relatives, headed to the country.

Meanwhile, Hangzhou, the capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, saw even more dramatic growth, with over 4.7 million passengers processed by immigration authorities in 2024, nearly double the figure from the previous year.

"I feel it's very convenient to Kazakhstani people to travel to China because it's free visa. And second, here the immigration [staff are] doing a very good job because I feel it's so fast and convenient to go through all the process from the airport, and I really love that," said a young Kazakh student based in China.

Meanwhile, China has also implemented policies allowing the residents of Shenzhen City in the southern Guangdong Province to obtain multiple-entry permits for the neighboring Hong Kong, while also enabling residents of Guangdong's Zhuhai City to visit the neighboring Macao region once per calendar week starting Jan. 1, with a maximum stay of seven days per trip.

The Qingmao Checkpoint, connecting Zhuhai with Macao, handled over 35 million entries and exits in 2024, setting a new record for the crossing.

Known for its 24-hour operation, advanced technology, and efficient customs clearance model, the port is particularly busy during holidays and festivals, often handling around 100,000 passengers daily.

"The environment here is very good and customs clearance is very convenient. I often travel to the mainland with my family. I have been to many cities such as Chengdu, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou. [The customs clearance process] is really very convenient," said a Macao resident surnamed Cheang.