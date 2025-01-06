⁠Is China Under Lockdown Over HMPV?

Beijing: Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms, similar to COVID-19, has raised health concerns globally, with countries closely observing the situation.

Hong Kong has reported a few cases of HMPV. Photos and videos of people wearing masks in hospitals and public places in China emerged on social media platforms.

Chinese officials issued a press statement to address these issues. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that "Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season".

China played down reports of a massive outbreak of flu in the country overwhelming hospitals, saying that cases of the respiratory diseases which occur during the winter were less severe this year compared to last year.

The Foreign Ministry here said it is safe for foreigners to travel to China.

Videos circulating on social media show overcrowded hospitals.

"The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year," she said.

“I can assure you the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners in China. It is safe to travel in China," she said.

She also referred to guidelines issued by the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration of China regarding the prevention and control of respiratory diseases in the winter.

For the past few days, reports of a massive flu outbreak in China have been circulating abroad, particularly in India and Indonesia.

Health officials, however, maintain the outbreak is an annual occurrence during the winter. China is currently experiencing severe cold weather for the past few months.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is yet to issue a statement on the outbreak of the virus in China and no state of emergency has been declared by the global health body or Beijing.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies in the wake of the recent reports of an outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, official sources said on Friday.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly," a senior official said.

Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel said the Human Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold, and it could cause flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old.

"There is news doing the rounds about a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China. However, we have analysed the data of the respiratory outbreaks in the country (India) and there is no substantial increase in the December 2024 data and no cases which have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions. There is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation," he said.

"In any case, during winters there is an increased outbreak of respiratory infections for which usually our hospitals are prepared with necessary supplies and beds," Dr Goel stated.

He advised the public to take the general precautions that are used to prevent respiratory infections which means if someone has a cough and cold they should avoid coming in contact with others so that the infection does not spread.