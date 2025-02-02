China Warns US of 'Countermeasures' Against Trump's Tariffs, To File Lawsuit With WTO

Beijing: A day after US President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on imports from China, Canada, and Mexico, Beijing warned of 'countermeasures' and hinted at challenging the decision at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). However, it also kept the door open for negotiations to avoid a full-scale trade war.

China's finance and commerce ministries issued a statement on Sunday, condemning the 10% tariff imposed on Chinese imports.

"The unilateral tariff increase by the United States seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization. China will file a lawsuit with the WTO for the wrong practices of the United States and will take corresponding countermeasures to firmly safeguard its own rights and interests.," the statement read.

However, Beijing did not announce immediate retaliatory measures, indicating a measured approach instead of outright escalation.

Trump, citing threats to Americans, imposed a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods. The move, made under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), is set to take effect on Thursday. The US administration has justified the decision by linking it to illegal migration and drug trafficking concerns, particularly fentanyl.

Fentanyl is America's problem Says China

Responding sharply, China's foreign ministry dismissed Washington's accusations regarding fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for a major drug crisis in the US. "Fentanyl is America's problem," the ministry stated.

''China hopes that the US will objectively and rationally view and deal with its own problems such as fentanyl, instead of threatening other countries with tariffs. China urges the US to correct its wrong practices, work with China halfway, face problems, have frank dialogues, strengthen cooperation, and manage differences on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect'', the statement reads.

Experts believe the latest tariffs could escalate tensions between the world's two largest economies. If Beijing moves forward with a WTO challenge or retaliatory tariffs, the global trade landscape may witness fresh disruptions. Meanwhile, the Biden administration, which had previously pushed China to curb the supply of fentanyl precursor chemicals, is yet to respond to the latest developments.