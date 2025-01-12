Chinese Banker Convinces Son To Break-Up With Girlfriend, Marries Her Later

Beijing: A Chinese banker and former Chairman of Bank of China, Liu Liange sabotaged his son’s relationship to marry his girlfriend. Liange, whose disgraced has surfaced recently, had changed partners frequently and was married four times.

Liange disgraced acts did not just restrict to changing partners, but has also been convicted over corruption charges and sentenced to death.

Ever since his death sentence in a corruption case, his romantic life has come under public scrutiny. Liange's act of marrying his son’s girlfriend pushed his son into depression.

Liu Liange married four times, mistresses keep getting younger

Liu Liange comes from a well-educated family. As banker, he worked with Peoples’ Bank, China Central Bank, Export-Import Bank of China and as Chairman of the Bank of China in 2019.

After becoming Chairman of Bank of China, Liange was the youngest chairman among the four big banks in the country.

Reports say Liu’s rise in the banking sector was due to his first wife who is the daughter of a high official but he later divorced her and married his younger mistress.

Linage’s conduct was termed as ‘morally corrupt’, as he was becoming infamous not just for multiple marriages but many extra-marital affairs.

It has also been reported that Liange used to summon younger female subordinates for late night “heart to heart chats”.

Reports further said that Liange convined his son to leave his girlfriend saying she was not a perfect fit for the family, after which the couple eventually separated. His son later went into depression when he found out that his father married his girlfriend six months later.

In October last year, Liange was sacked from his job over allegations of illegal activities and accepting bribes.