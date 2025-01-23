Search icon
  News
  World News
  • Chinese Man Sentenced to Death for Deadly Knife Attack at Japanese School Bus Stop

Published 23:15 IST, January 23rd 2025

Chinese Man Sentenced to Death for Deadly Knife Attack at Japanese School Bus Stop

Zhou Jiasheng, who injured a Japanese mother and child and killed a Chinese bus attendant in a knife attack near Shanghai last June, has been sentenced to death

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chinese court sentences man to death over knife attack at a Japanese school bus stop | Image: AP

Beijing: A Chinese man who injured a Japanese mother and her child and killed a Chinese bus attendant while trying to protect them in a knife attack near Shanghai last June has been sentenced to death, as confirmed by a Japanese government official.

The court in Suzhou said that Zhou Jiasheng, 52, carried out the attack due to his financial debts and his desire to end his own life, as reported by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday.

The case was one of two stabbing attacks on Japanese children in China last year that raised concerns about increased anti-Japanese sentiment in the country. Tokyo asked Beijing to ensure the safety of its citizens in China.

Hayashi said the court ruling, which was not immediately available, made no reference to Japan.

“We believe the crime that killed and injured the innocent people including a child was absolutely unforgivable, and we take the ruling seriously,” Hayashi said.

He said officials from the Japanese Consulate in Shanghai were present at the court sentencing.

The stabbing occurred at a bus stop for a Japanese school in Suzhou on June 24. A female bus attendant, Hu Youping, who tried to stop the attack died of stab wounds days later. The Japanese mother and child were not seriously injured.

In September, a 10-year-old Japanese student died after being stabbed near his school in the southern city of Shenzhen.

Other stabbing attacks involving foreigners last year were isolated incidents, the Chinese government said.

In June, a Chinese man stabbed four U.S. university instructors at a public park in Jilin in the northeast as well as a Chinese person who tried to intervene.

In May, a knife attack at a hospital in southwestern China killed two people and injured 21 others.

(with agency inputs)

 

Updated 23:15 IST, January 23rd 2025

