Clash Over Immigration Crackdown: US, Colombia Engage in Tariff War Amid Trump's Deportation Push

Bogota: The United States and Colombia Clashed on Sunday over the treatment of migrants being deported from America, with US President Donald Trump imposing new tariffs and visa restriction in response to Colombian President Gustavo Petro's refusal to accept two deportation flights with Colombian citizens because, Colombia wants its citizen back with Dignity, on Civilians Planes. Both leaders defended their action in a series of social media posts further escalating the issue.

The dispute began when President Petro rejected two US military aircraft carrying Colombian migrants deported from the US, citing the need for deportation protocols that respect human dignity. In a post on X, Petro said, “A migrant is not a criminal and must be treated with the dignity that a human being deserves.” He emphasized that Colombia would only receive deportees transported in civilian planes and without restraints.

Petro’s announcement came after footage emerged showing deported migrants in Brazil restrained on a tarmac. Petro criticized the U.S. handling of deportations and called for humane treatment, stating, “We will receive our fellow citizens, but not like this.”

Trump's Retaliatory Measures

In response, Trump announced visa restrictions and a 25% tariff on all Colombian imports, threatening to increase the tariffs to 50% within a week. On his platform, Truth Social, Trump justified the measures, saying, “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the criminals they forced into the United States.”

“These measures are just the beginning,” he added, accusing Colombia of jeopardizing US national security.

Petro Hits Back with Colombian Tariffs

Petro retaliated by ordering a 25% tariff hike on US goods entering Colombia. In a statement, he directed his foreign trade minister to enforce the measures, signaling a sharp escalation in trade tensions.

Colombia accepted 475 deportation flights from the US from 2020 to 2024, fifth behind Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and El Salvador, according to Witness at the Border, an advocacy group that tracks flight data. It accepted 124 deportation flights in 2024.

Colombia is also among the countries that last year began accepting US-funded deportation flights from Panama.

The US government didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press regarding aircraft and protocols used in deportations to Colombia.

“This is a clear message we are sending that countries have an obligation to accept repatriation flights," a senior administration official told AP. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss issue publicly.

Rubio in a statement said Petro “canceled his authorization” for the flights when the aircraft were in the air.

Colombians emerged in recent years as a major presence on the US border with Mexico, aided in part by a visa regime that allows them to easily fly to Mexico and avoid trekking though the treacherous Darien Gap. They ranked fourth with 127,604 arrests for illegal crossings during a 12-month period through September, behind Mexicans, Guatemalans and Venezuelans.

Mexico hasn't imposed visa restrictions on Colombians, as they have on Venezuelans, Ecuadoreans and Peruvians.

Petro's government in a statement later announced that the South American country's presidential aircraft had been made available to facilitate the return of migrants who were to arrive hours earlier on the US military airplanes and guarantee them “dignified conditions."

Colombia, once a key US ally in Latin America, has seen its relationship with Washington deteriorate since Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president, took office in 2022. Petro’s policies, including his distancing from the U.S. and focus on regional solidarity, have put the countries at odds.