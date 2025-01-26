‘Clean Out That Whole Thing’: Trump Pressure Jordan, Egypt to Accept More Refugees From Gaza

“I'd like him to take people. I'd like Egypt to take people,” said Trump. “You're talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, You know it's, over.'”

Speaking about the effects of Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza, Trump said he complimented Jordan for having successfully accepted Palestinian refugees and that he told the king, “I'd love for you to take on more, cause I'm looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it's a mess. It's a real mess.” He said of such a mass movement of Palestinians, “it could be temporary or long term,” adding that the area of the world that encompasses Gaza, “over centuries” has “had many, many conflicts.” “Something has to happen," Trump said. “But it's literally a demolition site right now. Almost everything's demolished, and people are dying there.” He added: “So, I'd rather get involved with some of the Arab nations, and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change.”