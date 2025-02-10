‘Complete Violation’: Israel Responds to Hamas' Hostage-Release Delay

New Delhi, India: An Israeli official stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was consulting with security officials after Hamas announced on Monday that it would delay the next release of hostages, originally scheduled for Saturday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters, added that Netanyahu had moved up a scheduled meeting of his Security Cabinet to Tuesday morning, instead of later in the day.

Defence Minister Israel Katz called Hamas' decision to delay the hostages' release "a complete violation" of the ceasefire agreement and directed the Israeli military to be on the highest alert.

Netanyahu's coordinator for hostages confirmed that all families of the hostages have been updated on the situation.