Could Reporting Traffic Offenses Become a Job? Vietnam's Policy Ignites Indian Curiosity

Vietnam has taken a bold step to curb its chaotic traffic by introducing a novel incentive program that rewards citizens for reporting traffic violations. The government’s move, part of its broader efforts to enhance road safety and enforce discipline, has sparked widespread conversation – not just at home, but also in India.

Under the newly introduced rules, individuals who report verified traffic violations can earn up to 10% of the resulting fines, capped at five million dong (around Rs 17,000). The program ensures the confidentiality of whistleblowers’ identities, aiming to encourage participation while protecting privacy.

Stricter Penalties and Higher Fines

The reform comes alongside hefty increases in penalties for common violations such as running red lights or using mobile phones while driving. For instance, a motorbike rider caught running a red light now faces fines exceeding six million dong (Rs 20,000), up from just one million dong earlier. Car drivers face even steeper fines, with penalties reaching nearly 20 million dong (Rs 70,000).

In a country where the average monthly income is around eight million dong (Rs 27,000), these fines represent a significant deterrent for offenders.

A Buzz Across Borders

Vietnam’s policy has created waves far beyond its borders. In India, where traffic violations and road safety remain major issues, the policy has ignited discussions on the feasibility of adopting similar measures.

Prominent economist and NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani weighed in, expressing support for such initiatives. Meanwhile, Indian netizens took to social media to both praise and humorously critique the concept. Some joked about quitting their IT jobs to become full-time whistleblowers, pointing to the high volume of traffic violations in India as a lucrative opportunity under such a scheme.

“Imagine the earning potential in Bangalore traffic!” one user quipped. Another wrote, “If this comes to India, forget IT jobs – I’m switching careers!”

Serious Conversations Amid the Jokes

While much of the commentary has been lighthearted, Vietnam’s initiative has shone a spotlight on India’s traffic woes and potential solutions. Reckless driving, poor enforcement, and weak penalties have long plagued Indian roads, leading to some of the highest accident rates globally.

Although there is no indication that India will adopt similar laws, Vietnam’s approach has sparked important conversations. Experts argue that a system rewarding citizens for reporting violations could help address enforcement gaps and create a culture of accountability on the roads.

A New Direction for Traffic Safety?

Vietnam’s experiment is still in its early days, but its innovative approach could serve as a model for other countries grappling with similar challenges. Whether or not India takes inspiration from Vietnam, the debate underscores the urgent need for stronger measures to improve road safety.