Covid Lab Leak Evidence: Biden Kept in Dark as Spy Bosses 'Silenced' FBI, Says New Report

New York: According to a report by The Post, three scientists from the FBI and the US Defense Department have found strong evidence suggesting that the COVID-19 virus most likely leaked from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan. However, their findings were reportedly suppressed by senior intelligence officials, preventing the evidence from being included in an official report to US President Joe Biden in August 2021 regarding the probe on the origin of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The August 2021 report concluded that the virus was ‘probably not genetically engineered,’ but the new revelations indicate that critical evidence supporting the lab leak theory was deliberately withheld.

Researchers’ Investigation and Findings

Three scientists from the Defense Intelligence Agency—John Hardham, Robert Cutlip, and Jean-Paul Chretien—analyzed multiple data points and found overwhelming evidence favoring the lab leak theory over the natural origin theory, The Post reported.

The scientists were part of the National Center for Medical Intelligence, tasked with investigating biological threats. Their findings included:

Engineered for Human Transmission: The COVID-19 virus had a specific feature that made it more easily transmissible to humans. This feature was created in a way similar to methods described in an earlier Chinese research study.



Suspicious Vaccine Patent: A Chinese military researcher filed a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine just weeks after the virus was first sequenced in 2020. The researcher mysteriously died after falling from the roof of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, raising further suspicions.

Undetectable Virus Engineering: Chinese researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology worked with US scientists who taught them how to construct viruses without leaving any trace of engineering.

Findings Suppressed by Intelligence Officials

The researchers’ work was reportedly silenced by senior US intelligence officials, who decided not to include their analysis in the official COVID-19 origins report prepared for President Biden. A source familiar with the matter told The Post that the scientists with expertise were “silenced,” leaving Biden and others unaware of the lab leak evidence.

The scientists were also prohibited from sharing their findings with Congress, despite a specific request from Senator Chuck Grassley in March 2021. They were not allowed to counter a May 2020 paper, allegedly prompted by Dr. Anthony Fauci, which dismissed the lab leak theory as a conspiracy.

Public Health Leaders Backed Natural Origin Theory