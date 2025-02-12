Danish Citizens Launch ‘Buy California’ Campaign In Response To Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Copenhagen: In a tongue-in-cheek response to US President Donald Trump's ongoing talks about purchasing Greenland, thousands of Danish citizens have launched a campaign to “buy California”, the most economically successful state in the US. Dubbed the "Denmarkification" petition, the initiative seeks to collect a whopping $1 trillion to acquire California from the United States. The campaign titled “Let’s Buy California from Trump – Denmark’s Next Big Adventure” is a satirical response to Trump’s remarks about the US acquiring Greenland from Denmark.

The petition, with tag lines including “Mickey Mouse in a Viking helmet,” “from hygge to Hollywood” and “bike lanes in Beverly Hills,” claims its crowdfunding goal is $1 trillion, “give or take a few billion.” The petition also stated that Trump might sell California to Denmark because “he isn’t exactly California’s biggest fan".

The campaign's website showcases the numerous advantages of California, from its 300 sunny days per year to its thriving tech industry and, of course, the famous avocado toast. The campaign promises to rename California "New Denmark" and transform Disneyland into "Hans Christian Andersenland" in tribute to the renowned Danish fairy tale author.

Why California?

The campaign's website asks, “Have you ever looked at a map and thought, 'You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates.' Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality.” The campaign promises to bring Danish values such as "the rule of law, universal healthcare, and fact-based politics" to California if the campaign is successful.

Response To Trump's Greenland Plans