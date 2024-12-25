Dead Body Found In Wheel Well Of United Airlines Plane In Maui

Maui: In a shocking incident, a dead body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane that arrived in Maui on Tuesday. The Maui police are investigating the discovery of the dead body and trying to ascertain facts about how the dead reached there. Reportedly the body was discovered after the plane landed at Kahului Airport from Chicago. It is suspected that the deceased might have been attempting to hide in the wheel well to travel to Kahului from Chicago but would have died of suffocation.

United Airlines confirmed in a statement that the body was found in the wheel well of the Boeing 787-10, near one of the main landing gears. The airline mentioned that the wheel well is only accessible from the outside of the aircraft, and it is unclear how or when the person managed to access it.

The Maui Police Department is actively looking into the case, but no further details have been released. Both United Airlines and the police have not provided additional information about the incident.

The body was discovered after Flight 202 arrived in Maui on Tuesday, but it is not yet clear if the person was alive or deceased before the flight. The investigation continues, and the authorities are working to gather more information.