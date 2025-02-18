Delta Plane Crash At Toronto Airport: Survivor Shares Terrifying Moments From Inside Aircraft

Toronto: A Delta Airlines passenger plane carrying 80 people flipped upside down after crash landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Monday. The plane crash left three people in critical condition, including a child and overall eight people injured. Fortunately, everyone onboard reportedly survived the terrifying accident. Several videos also surfaced after the crash capturing the crash survivors stepping out of the overturned plane on a snowy tarmac.

One of the survivors, meanwhile, has shared a harrowing experience on social media, posting a video of the moments after the crash. The video showed a woman hanging upside down from her seat in the rolled-over aircraft.

"My plane crashed, I'm upside down," she captioned the video.

The survivor then recorded the terrified passengers stumbling off the plane as they escaped to safety.

"I was just in a plane crash, oh my god," the shocked passenger stated.

The plane, a Bombardier CR900, had flown from Minneapolis to Toronto when it flipped and appeared to land upside down. The aircraft was reportedly being operated by a regional airline, Endeavor Air.

The passengers were filmed climbing out of the jet onto the icy runway once it had come to a stop. Initial reports said eight people had been injured overall, but it has since been confirmed that three people are in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but aviation experts speculate that strong crosswinds accompanied by a snowy runway may have contributed to the incident. Toronto experienced extremely high winds on Monday afternoon, which may have played a role in the crash.

"We're still investigating the cause of the crash, but it's clear that the weather conditions were challenging," said an airport official.

The crash followed a weekend winter storm in the area, which dumped nearly nine inches of snow on the airport. The crews worked overnight Sunday to clear all the runways, but it's unclear if the snowy conditions contributed to the crash.

Following the incident, Delta Airlines released a statement, saying, "Delta is aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident. We are working to confirm any details and will share the most current information as soon as it becomes available."