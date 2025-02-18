Delta Plane Crash Lands At Toronto's Pearson Airport, Flips Upside Down On Snowy Runway

Toronto: A Delta plane made a dramatic crash landing at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday when the aircraft crashed and flipped upside down while arriving from Minneapolis. According to reports, eight people onboard the aircraft have sustained wounds, with three of them having serious injuries. All the passengers aboard the flight have been evacuated from the crash plane.

As per the reports, emergency crews were responding to the chilling incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The commercial jet, which had taken off from Minneapolis, flipped over onto its back on a snowy runway, according to photos circulating online.

Toronto Pearson International Airport confirmed the incident in a post on X, stating, "Emergency crews are responding to an incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane. All passengers and crew are accounted for."

Toronto Pearson Airport further stated, "Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding."

Several videos and photos have also surfaced on social media capturing the dramatic scene that shows the plane's unusual position. According to eyewitnesses and videos posted on social media, the plane, a Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR flipped over onto its back on a snowy runway. The crash occurred around 11.47 am local time, when Delta Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, was arriving from Minneapolis with about 80 passengers on board.

As per claims, the passengers were able to exit the aircraft safely and step onto the icy runway. Emergency crews quickly surrounded the plane and took precautions to prevent a fire by spraying it.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether there were any casualties in the incident.

The airport authorities and emergency crews are working to investigate the cause of the incident and ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but aviation experts speculate that strong crosswinds accompanied by a snowy runway may have contributed to the incident. Toronto experienced extremely high winds on Monday afternoon, which may have played a role in the crash.

"We're still investigating the cause of the crash, but it's clear that the weather conditions were challenging," said an airport official.

The crash followed a weekend winter storm in the area, which dumped nearly nine inches of snow on the airport. The crews worked overnight Sunday to clear all the runways, but it's unclear if the snowy conditions contributed to the crash.