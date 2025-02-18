Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Delta Plane Crash Lands At Toronto's Pearson Airport, Flips Upside Down On Snowy Runway

Updated 03:48 IST, February 18th 2025

Delta Plane Crash Lands At Toronto's Pearson Airport, Flips Upside Down On Snowy Runway

A Delta plane crash landed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday and flipped upside down while arriving from Minneapolis.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Delta Plane Crash Lands At Toronto's Pearson Airport, Flips Upside Down On Snowy Runway | Image: Social Media

Toronto: A Delta plane made a dramatic crash landing at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday when the aircraft crashed and flipped upside down while arriving from Minneapolis. According to reports, eight people onboard the aircraft have sustained wounds, with three of them having serious injuries. All the passengers aboard the flight have been evacuated from the crash plane.

As per the reports, emergency crews were responding to the chilling incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The commercial jet, which had taken off from Minneapolis, flipped over onto its back on a snowy runway, according to photos circulating online.

Toronto Pearson International Airport confirmed the incident in a post on X, stating, "Emergency crews are responding to an incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane. All passengers and crew are accounted for."

Toronto Pearson Airport further stated, "Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding."

Several videos and photos have also surfaced on social media capturing the dramatic scene that shows the plane's unusual position. According to eyewitnesses and videos posted on social media, the plane, a Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR flipped over onto its back on a snowy runway. The crash occurred around 11.47 am local time, when Delta Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, was arriving from Minneapolis with about 80 passengers on board.

As per claims, the passengers were able to exit the aircraft safely and step onto the icy runway. Emergency crews quickly surrounded the plane and took precautions to prevent a fire by spraying it.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether there were any casualties in the incident. 

The airport authorities and emergency crews are working to investigate the cause of the incident and ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but aviation experts speculate that strong crosswinds accompanied by a snowy runway may have contributed to the incident. Toronto experienced extremely high winds on Monday afternoon, which may have played a role in the crash.

"We're still investigating the cause of the crash, but it's clear that the weather conditions were challenging," said an airport official.

The crash followed a weekend winter storm in the area, which dumped nearly nine inches of snow on the airport. The crews worked overnight Sunday to clear all the runways, but it's unclear if the snowy conditions contributed to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released soon.
 

Published 01:53 IST, February 18th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: