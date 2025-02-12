Democrats Are Succumbing to 'Elon Derangement Syndrome': Ted Cruz

Washington: Expressing his full support over the role of US billionaire Elon Musk in the Trump administration, US Senator Ted Cruz said that the Democrats have now started suffering from the ‘Elon Derangement Syndrome’.

The remarks made by the Republican senator came in response to the announcement made by Democrats that they would be seeking to halt Musk’s moves to freeze government funding over certain organizations.

‘Democrats Suffering Elon Derangement Syndrome’

“Sadly, Democrats are in full meltdown. Not only did we have Trump derangement syndrome, which we saw for more than a decade, but now we have a new disease that they have succumbed to, which is Elon Derangement Syndrome. They are equally fevered with anger,” Republican Texas Senator Cruz said in an interview to American TV network Fox News.

It is pertinent to mention that SpaceX founder Musk has been tasked by US President Trump to head the Department of Government Efficiency, whose primary task is to cut out unnecessary spending of federal money and boost the state exchequer.

Asserting that no previous presidential administration has been as impactful as the Trump administration in the first three weeks of its inauguration, Cruz said, “Democrats are getting mad because Trump is fulfilling promises made to the American people.”

Musk Voices Concern About US Govt Payment Systems

Elon Musk on Sunday voiced strong concerns about the US government's payment systems, revealing troubling 'inefficiencies' and potential 'fraud' worth over USD 100 billion every year.

In a post on X, Musk said that the Treasury Department and his Department of Government Efficiency have reached an agreement changing reporting requirements for all outgoing government payments.

Elon Musk pointed out that USD 100 billion per year has been given to individuals with no Social Security Number (SSN) or temporary ID number. He called it "extremely suspicious".

Trump Fires USAID IG

Paul Martin, the Inspector General of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) was fired on Tuesday (February 12) a day after the agency filed a report critical of the Donald Trump administration's efforts to dismantle the agency.

Martin confirmed the termination by responding to the email, expressing, "It has been a true honour and pleasure to walk alongside my OIG colleagues around the world as we sought to provide independent and aggressive oversight of USAID programs and personnel. Take care of yourselves and take care of each other. And, as always, thank you for what you do and how you do it."