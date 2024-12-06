'Deny, Depose': Bullets That Killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Had Cryptic Words Written on Them

New York: A chilling message written on bullets found at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s murder has given investigators a new lead. The words 'deny,' 'defend,' and 'depose' were scrawled on the ammunition in permanent marker, linked to criticisms often leveled at the insurance industry.

Law enforcement officials believe these words might point to a motive for the killing, which they have confirmed was a targeted attack. Thompson was shot dead in a planned attack early Wednesday while walking to an investor meeting in New York City.

New Leads in Hunt for UnitedHealth CEO’s Killer

Police have now linked the masked gunman to a possible trip to New York from Atlanta last month. Investigators suspect the killer may have taken a Greyhound bus and are reviewing ticket records to identify him.

New photos released by the police show an unmasked man in the lobby of a Manhattan hostel. Authorities are looking into whether this individual, seen smiling in the images, is connected to the murder.

Additional evidence collected from the crime scene includes a cellphone, a water bottle, and a protein bar wrapper, all believed to have been discarded by the gunman. These items are being analyzed for DNA and fingerprints at the city’s crime lab.

Thompson’s murder, carried out in broad daylight near a Starbucks, has shaken the city. The gunman, who was seen on surveillance footage moments before the attack, remains at large as police continue to piece together the case.