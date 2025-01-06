Search icon
Published 23:42 IST, January 6th 2025

Dhaka-bound Ethiopian Airlines Flight Diverted to Nagpur Due to Bad Weather; Takes Off Late Evening

An Ethiopian Airlines flight bound for Bangladesh capital Dhaka was diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather on Monday, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dhaka-bound Ethiopian Airlines Flight Diverted to Nagpur Due to Bad Weather; Takes Off Late Evening | Image: PTI

Nagpur: An Ethiopian Airlines flight bound for Bangladesh capital Dhaka was diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather on Monday, officials said.

ET 680 Addis Ababa-Dhaka flight landed at Nagpur airport at 4:10am and took off at 8:30pm, they said.

A Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight was also diverted to Nagpur at 2:30am, they added. 

