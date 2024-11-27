Search icon
  • Displaced People Return To South Lebanon As Ceasefire Appears To Hold

Published 17:45 IST, November 27th 2024

Displaced People Return To South Lebanon As Ceasefire Appears To Hold

Long-displaced residents of south Lebanon started returning to their homes hours after a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group took effect

Displaced Lebanese heading back to their home. | Image: AP

Long-displaced residents of south Lebanon started returning to their homes hours after a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group took effect early Wednesday morning.  

The ceasefire has brought relief across the Mediterranean nation, coming after days of some of the most intense airstrikes and clashes since the war began, though many wondered if the agreement to stop fighting would hold. Israel has said it will attack if Hezbollah breaks the ceasefire agreement, which was announced Tuesday.  

Thousands of people made their way into southern Lebanon, defying a warning from the Israeli military to stay away from previously evacuated areas.  At least 42 people were killed by Israeli strikes across Lebanon on Tuesday, according to local authorities. Hezbollah also fired rockets into Israel on Tuesday, triggering air raid sirens in the country’s north.  

The Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire marks the first major step toward ending the regionwide unrest triggered by Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, but it does not address the devastating war in Gaza.  Hezbollah began attacking Israel a day after Hamas’ attack. 

The fighting in Lebanon escalated into all-out war in September with massive Israeli airstrikes across the country and an Israeli ground invasion of the south.  In Gaza, more than 44,000 people have been killed and more than 104,000 wounded in the nearly 14-month war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Updated 17:45 IST, November 27th 2024

