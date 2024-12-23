Search icon
  • Disturbing Video: Sleeping Woman Set on Fire on New York Subway, Man Arrested

Published 08:01 IST, December 23rd 2024

Disturbing Video: Sleeping Woman Set on Fire on New York Subway, Man Arrested

A woman was burned to death after a man set her on fire while she was traveling on a subway in New York.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Disturbing Video: Sleeping Woman Set on Fire on New York Subway, Man Arrested | Image: X

New York: In a disturbing incident, a woman was burned to death after a man set her on fire while she was traveling on a subway in New York. The incident reportedly took place around 7:30 a.m. on an idling F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station when the man threw a lit match at her, causing her to catch fire. He allegedly watched as the victim burned to death.

Reports suggest that the accused, a migrant from Guatemala, was arrested after NYPD officers rushed to the spot after receiving reports of a fire at the subway station shortly after.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.
 

Updated 08:03 IST, December 23rd 2024

