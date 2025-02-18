Does Elon Musk Have Authority To Make DOGE Decisions? Here’s What White House Says

Washington: Elon Musk, who is over looking Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration is not an official employee of the department and does not have the authority to make the decisions.

In a White House filing, it has been revealed that Elon Musk is not an official employee of the DOGE and cannot make decisions.

According to Director of the Office of Administration, Joshua Fisher, Elon Musk is an “employee of the White House as a non-career Special Government Employee and a Senior Advisor to the President”.

“Like other senior White House advisors, Musk has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself as he can only advise the President and communicate the President’s directive,” Joshua Fisher said.

What is DOGE?

The Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump administration has been tasked to reduce government’s spending on unnecessary projects that doest not add value in serving President's Make America Great Again (MAGA) purpose.

The department is reducing spending of tax payers money where it’s not necessary and this also means job cuts.

Federal workers agitate against Elon Musk

In the past few days, hundreds of federal workers who received notices from the Personal Affairs department telling them that their services were no longer required, upped the ante against the billionaire Tesla CEO and alleged that the government was being taken over by Elon Musk.