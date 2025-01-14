Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Donald Trump Lashes Out At Jack Smith Over Release Of Bombshell Jan 6 Report, Calls Him A ‘Lamebrain’

Published 23:48 IST, January 14th 2025

Donald Trump Lashes Out At Jack Smith Over Release Of Bombshell Jan 6 Report, Calls Him A ‘Lamebrain’

Trump, using his Truth Social platform, expressed frustration over Smith’s investigation into his efforts to contest the 2020 election results.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Donald Trump Lashes Out At Jack Smith Over Release Of Bombshell Jan 6 Report, Calls Him A ‘Lamebrain’ | Image: X

New Delhi, India: Donald Trump lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith, calling him a “lamebrain” and “deranged” following Smith's statement suggesting that Trump would have been found guilty of election meddling if he had not won the 2024 presidential election. 

Trump, using his Truth Social platform, expressed frustration over Smith’s investigation into his efforts to contest the 2020 election results, claiming Smith's report was biased and unfair.

“Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his ‘boss,’ Crooked Joe Biden, so he ends up writing yet another ‘Report’ based on information that the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs ILLEGALLY DESTROYED AND DELETED, because it showed how totally innocent I was,” Trump wrote, while also accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others of being guilty.

Trump reflected on his 2024 election bid, pointing out that Smith failed to bring charges against him before voters had their say. 

“THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!!!” he added in his post, further attacking Smith’s prosecutorial record.

Smith’s investigation, which was central to the report delivered to Congress on Tuesday, outlines the Justice Department's findings and supports the case against Trump, including his efforts to hinder the certification of the 2020 election. 

The 174-page document reveals that Smith believes Trump’s actions amounted to a “unprecedented criminal effort” to retain power after losing the election to Joe Biden.

Updated 23:48 IST, January 14th 2025

