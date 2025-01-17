Donald Trump's Inauguration Moved Indoors Due to Cold Weather

Washington, D.C. - In a move to protect attendees from record-low temperatures, President-elect Donald Trump has announced that his inaugural address will be delivered inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda on Monday, January 20th. This decision mirrors a similar adjustment made by President Ronald Reagan in 1985 under comparable weather conditions.

In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump explained the rationale behind this significant change to the traditional outdoor ceremony. "The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," Trump wrote.

He emphasized the safety of not only the public but also the law enforcement, first responders, K9 units, and horses expected to be present. "It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th," he added.

Parade will also be held indoors

Due to the cold, the usual outdoor parade and other inaugural festivities will be relocated indoors to the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C. Trump noted, "We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In."

The change will see the inaugural activities, including the address, prayers, and speeches, taking place within the historic Capitol rotunda, offering a warm and secure environment for all. Other scheduled events like the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena on Sunday and the three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening will proceed as planned.