Donald Trump Urges Elon Musk to Help Bring 'Stranded' Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Home

Washington: US President Donald Trump has asked Elon Musk for help in bringing back astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded in space for over eight months.

Musk confirmed the request in a post on X, saying, "The @POTUS has asked @SpaceX to bring home the 2 astronauts stranded on the @Space_Station as soon as possible. We will do so."

He also criticized the Biden administration, adding, "Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long."

Williams, 59, and Wilmore, 61, have been stuck on the International Space Station since their spacecraft developed mechanical issues and had to be sent back to Earth without them.

Last week, Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams had stepped out for her first spacewalk since arriving at the International Space Station (ISS) more than seven months ago.

Williams, who had been the station’s commander, had worked on some overdue outdoor repairs alongside NASA astronaut Nick Hague. They had come outside from the ISS as it had orbited 260 miles (420 kilometers) above Turkmenistan.

During the spacewalk, Williams had come close to the SpaceX capsule that would bring her home this spring. Floating just a few feet away from the parked vessel, she had struggled with a chore but had eventually completed it without damaging the spacecraft.

NASA had planned for Williams to go on another spacewalk next week with astronaut Butch Wilmore. The duo had launched aboard Boeing’s new Starliner capsule last June on what had initially been planned as a weeklong test flight.

However, technical issues with Starliner had delayed their return, forcing NASA to send the capsule back to Earth without them. Further delays in SpaceX’s astronaut launch had meant that Williams and Wilmore would now remain at the ISS until late March or early April—nearly ten months after their launch.