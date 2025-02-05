Donald Trump’s Big Statement On Iran Says ‘Want It To Be A Successful Country But Without…’

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a big statement that he wants Iran to become a “great and successful country” and highlighted that he does not want it to have nuclear weapons.

Trump also asserted that he would prefer a 'Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement' with Tehran, which would allow the Islamic Republic to “peacefully grow and prosper.”

In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I want Iran to be a great and successful Country, but one that cannot have a Nuclear Weapon. Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens,” ARE GREATLY EXAGGERATED.”

Trump stressed that both US and Iran should start working on the agreement “immediately” which will lead to a huge celebration in the Middle East.

"We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed. God Bless the Middle East!", Trump added.

Earlier, Iran's government seems to be lauding some recent decisions by the United States — even though they happen to come from a man Iranian operatives have allegedly been plotting to assassinate.

President Donald Trump's moves to freeze spending on foreign aid and overhaul, maybe even end, the US Agency for International Development have been lauded in Iranian state media.

The reports said the decisions will halt funding for opponents of the country's Shiite theocracy — pro-democracy activists and others supported through programs as part of U.S. government's efforts to help democracy worldwide.

At the same time, Iranian officials appear to be signaling that they are waiting for a message from Trump on whether he wants to negotiate over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program. At stake are potentially billions of dollars withheld from Iran through crushing sanctions and the future of a program on the precipice of enriching weapons-grade uranium.

And even when signing an executive order to reimpose his “maximum pressure on Iran” on Tuesday, Trump suggested he wanted to deal with Tehran.