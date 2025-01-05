Search icon
Published 15:05 IST, January 5th 2025

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Jolts Tajikistan

The earthquake occurred at 12:26 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

Reported by: Asian News International
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Jolts Tajikistan | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Dushanbe [Tajikistan]: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Tajikistan on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 12:26 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 37.25 N and Longitude 72.11 E.

Sharing a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 05/01/2025 12:26:46 IST, Lat: 37.25 N, Long: 72.11 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

Earlier, on December 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan, as reported by the NCS. That earthquake occurred at 5:44 AM IST and was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometers, with its epicenter at Latitude 38.20 N and Longitude 72.89 E.

(This story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 15:05 IST, January 5th 2025

