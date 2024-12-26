Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 08:30 IST, December 26th 2024

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Strikes in Tajikistan

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 38.20 N and Longitude 72.89 E.

Reported by: Asian News International
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes in Tajikistan | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Dushanbe [Tajikistan]: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 05:44 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted. 

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 38.20 N and Longitude 72.89 E.

Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 26/12/2024 05:44:59 IST, Lat: 38.20 N, Long: 72.89 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Tajikistan." 

Updated 08:30 IST, December 26th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.