Published 08:30 IST, December 26th 2024
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Strikes in Tajikistan
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 38.20 N and Longitude 72.89 E.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes in Tajikistan | Image: Unsplash/Representative
Dushanbe [Tajikistan]: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 05:44 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.
Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 26/12/2024 05:44:59 IST, Lat: 38.20 N, Long: 72.89 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Tajikistan."
Updated 08:30 IST, December 26th 2024