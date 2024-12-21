Search icon
Published 06:29 IST, December 21st 2024

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes Nepal

Reported by: Asian News International
Image: Unsplash/Representative

Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 29.17 N and Longitude 81.59 E. 

 

                   

Updated 06:29 IST, December 21st 2024

