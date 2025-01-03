Search icon
Published 12:43 IST, January 3rd 2025

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday morning.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts Myanmar | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Naypyidaw: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday morning, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred at 10:02am (IST) at a depth of 127 kilometres. It was recorded at Latitude 24.92 N and Longitude 94.97 E.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.1 On: 03/01/2025 10:02:40 IST, Lat: 24.92 N, Long: 94.97 E, Depth: 127 Km, Location: Myanmar."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Chile's Calama on Thursday evening (local time), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said in a post on X.

EMSC wrote in the post, "#Earthquake (#sismo) M6.2 strikes 84 km NW of #Calama (#Chile)."


 


                   

Updated 12:43 IST, January 3rd 2025

