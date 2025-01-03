Earthquake of Magnitude 6.2 Jolts Chile

Calama: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Chile's Calama on Thursday evening (local time), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said in a post on X.

The earthquake struck 84 km northwest of Calama, EMSC reported.

EMSC wrote in the post, "#Earthquake (#sismo) M6.2 strikes 84 km NW of #Calama (#Chile)."

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Strikes Jolts Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 05:44 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 38.20 N and Longitude 72.89 E.

Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 26/12/2024 05:44:59 IST, Lat: 38.20 N, Long: 72.89 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Tajikistan."