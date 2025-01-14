Eddie Griffin Sparks Controversy with Claim LA Wildfires 'Smokescreen' To Cover Up 'Hollywood Paedophile Trail'

California: Comedian Eddie Griffin has caused a stir with his controversial remarks on the Los Angeles wildfires, alleging that the fires are being used as a "smokescreen" to hide evidence of a large paedophile ring, sparking widespread outrage and disbelief.

In the recent NNN episode on YouTube, Griffin put a claim that Hollywood's paedophiles are using the wildfires as a cover to erase evidence, though he remains confident they will eventually be caught.

“LA is on fire and a lot of people are saying… it’s to cover up the paedophile trail and all of a sudden the water ain’t working…” said Griffin in the video uploaded on Jan 14.

"..the houses is burning down and sh*t unless they paedophiles. If they are p*dophiles, f*ck them. Let that get burned ‘cause I know what you’re doing. You’re burning the evidence up! Sons of b*tches, but we still going to catch it.” he added.

In less than a week, four fires around the nation's second biggest city have ignited more than 62 square miles (160 square kilometres), roughly three times the size of Manhattan.

Most of that destruction has been from the Eaton Fire near Pasadena and the Palisades Fire, in a wealthy enclave along the Pacific Coast. Firefighters have made progress on both fronts in recent days, with the Eaton Fire roughly one-third contained.

The returning high winds could trigger explosive growth of the existing fires and new outbreaks in areas untouched so far, creating new challenges for firefighting crews already stretched thin.