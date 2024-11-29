Search icon
  News /
  World News /
  • Elon Musk and Trump Groove Together at Mar-a-Lago club in Florida During Thanksgiving Dinner | WATCH

Published 23:00 IST, November 29th 2024

Elon Musk and Trump Groove Together at Mar-a-Lago club in Florida During Thanksgiving Dinner | WATCH

Donald Trump dined on Wednesday with billionaire Elon Musk at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, video of the duo grooving together shared.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Musk and Trump at Thanksgiving | Image: X

Florida: Donald Trump dined on Wednesday with Billionaire Elon Musk at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, bringing together the Tesla founder and the former president.

At the star studded evening, both Musk and Trump could be spotted having a great time dancing to the tune of 'YMCA,' the video of them grooving together at the dinner table is going viral on social media.

Elon Musk shared the video of them dancing to 'YMCA' is now sailing on social media X with a caption that sys, “Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!”

During the 2024 campaign, Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump as a candidate for presidential elections 2024.

Musk has since taken a more positive stance toward Trump. On the other hand Trump in recent months had continued to support Musk publicly, be it social media post or a public rally.

Elon Musk And Trump Thanksgiving Viral Video

The Thanksgiving eve visit also comes as tech mogul Elon Musk has become more influential in Trump's Make America Great Again movement, contributing an estimated USD 200 million through his political action committee to help elect Trump. Musk is the billionaire owner of the X social network, a competitor to Meta.

Musk has spent considerable time at Mar-a-Lago since the election, and Trump selected him to lead an outside advisory panel known as the “Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)” to identify waste with Vivek Ramaswamy, a venture capitalist and former GOP presidential candidate.

Updated 23:00 IST, November 29th 2024

