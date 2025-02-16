Elon Musk Breaks Silence on Influencer Ashley St. Clair's Claims About Having a 5-Month-Old Child with Him

Washington: Elon Musk has been in the headlines after a MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed that she had a 5-month-old child with the Tesla CEO. Musk has now broken his silence and reacted to a series of posts on ‘X’ claiming that the influencer has ‘plotted’ to ensnare Musk for half a decade.

Musk Breaks Silence on Ashley St. Clair's Claims of Having a Baby with Him

A series of posts, dated 20th May, 2020 have been reshared on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). The tweets hint at a possible plan hatched by the influencer Ashley St. Clair, to ensnare Elon Musk.

Reacting to the screenshot of the five-year-old Twitter conversation between Ashley St. Clair and Greg Price, Elon Musk has reacted with a ‘Whoa’.

‘Elon When Are You Going to Reply…’: Ashley St. Clair Reacts to Musk's Reaction

Reacting to Elon Musk's ‘Whoa' on the alleged plotting by Ashley St. Clair against Musk, the influencer has replied to his tweet and has said, “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

However, Ashley St. Clair's tweet response to Elon Musk's post has now been deleted. In the time it was on her timeline, it garnered 63K views, 259 reshares and over 500 comments.

Was Ashley St. Clair Plotting Against Musk for Half a Decade?

In these posts, the Maha influencer Ashley St. Clair can be seen tweeting, “I need it to get Elon Musk's attention for a marriage proposal pls greg", in a reply to a post shared by Greg Price.

He responded saying, “He's got a kid with a woman already. Seems unlikely to work out.” To this, Ashley St. Clair has replied saying, “Well he actually has 7 kids and goes through women pretty fast.”

Netizens believe that the influencer has been planning a smear campaign against Elon Musk for half a decade. An ‘X’ user by the name of Cold has said, “Reminder that there is no need for you to ever pursue a woman. If it's meant to be she will orchestrate it" while another user, Eli Tralv has called it “Organised stalking”.

Ashley St. Clair Claims to Have 5-Month-Old Baby with Elon Musk

MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair, known for her far-right controversial opinions, shared the news on Valentine's Day, revealing she and the DOGE chief share a five-month-old child.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she shared in a post on X post, adding "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting," she added in her note.